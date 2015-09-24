Unsubstantiated threat closes all Kwantlen campuses

All campuses of Kwantlen Polytechnic University have been closed after RCMP received word of an unsubstantiated threat.

The school announced at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday that buildings were being evacuated because of a threat reported to Mounties in Surrey.

"The threat is not specific to any one campus. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and with the highest regard for the safety and security of our students and employees, KPU is evacuating all buildings immediately and closing all five of its campuses for the remainder of the day," the university said in an update on its website.

Classes at all five campuses have been cancelled for the rest of the day.