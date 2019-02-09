Thousands without power as wind batters B.C.'s south coast

Thousands of people are without power after winds battered B.C.'s south coast on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, over 60,000 people are currently affected by outages.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the hardest hit areas include Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Victoria and the southern gulf islands.

"BC Hydro crews have worked overnight and will continue throughout the day to restore power, but what we have noticed is that as crews restore power in some areas, there have been outages in other locations," he said.

Aquino said crews have been repairing damaged power lines, power poles, and transformers.

Downed power lines should always assumed to be live and are considered an emergency situation. If you come across one stay 10 metres away, and call 9-1-1.

Wind warnings are currently in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island, and the southern gulf islands.

BC Ferries has also cancelled some sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay, and between Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove.