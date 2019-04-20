Thousands turn out and toke up at annual 420 cannabis festival
Vancouver police say no arrests made so far at this year's pot party
A thick cloud of cannabis smoke has settled over Sunset Beach as thousands of cannabis enthusiasts lit up at the annual 420 celebrations in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood.
The 420 celebration — which organizers describe as a protest — features numerous cannabis vendors and a free concert by the hip hop group Cypress Hill.
The event's website for 420 Vancouver lists 173 spaces to be rented by vendors for up to $1,000 each.
Every year, the Vancouver Park Board denies organizers a permit, citing the bylaw against smoking in city parks.
In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, a photo from Vancouver Police shows dozens of vendors setting up in anticipation of the crowd's arrivals.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> parks staff survey progress on #420 prep <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sunset?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sunset</a> Beach event Sat called protest by some/unpermitted fest by others <a href="https://t.co/mMyYS7KRVX">pic.twitter.com/mMyYS7KRVX</a>—@ybrend
Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at the pot party this year. However, they are warning the public about traffic disruptions in the West End due to the large crowd the event attracts.
On Monday, the Vancouver Park Board held an emergency meeting and passed a motion asking organizers to cancel the scheduled concert by Cypress Hill, in an effort to control crowd size.
Dana Larsen, one of the organizers of 420, has said the show will go on.
And the crowds on Sunset Beach Saturday prove it did.
Please be aware of potential traffic disruptions today in the West End during the 4/20 activities taking place at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunsetBeach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunsetBeach</a>.<br><br>Follow us here for the latest info on unplanned traffic disruptions that could affect you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/420Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#420Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/420Day?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#420Day</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/h9csaS84q7">pic.twitter.com/h9csaS84q7</a>—@VancouverPD