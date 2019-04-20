Thousands turn out and toke up at annual 420 cannabis festival

A thick cloud of cannabis smoke has settled over Sunset Beach as thousands of cannabis enthusiasts lit up at the annual 420 celebrations in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood.

The 420 celebration — which organizers describe as a protest — features numerous cannabis vendors and a free concert by the hip hop group Cypress Hill.

The event's website for 420 Vancouver lists 173 spaces to be rented by vendors for up to $1,000 each.

People celebrate during the annual 420 protest at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Every year, the Vancouver Park Board denies organizers a permit, citing the bylaw against smoking in city parks.

In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, a photo from Vancouver Police shows dozens of vendors setting up in anticipation of the crowd's arrivals.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> parks staff survey progress on #420 prep <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sunset?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sunset</a> Beach event Sat called protest by some/unpermitted fest by others <a href="https://t.co/mMyYS7KRVX">pic.twitter.com/mMyYS7KRVX</a> —@ybrend

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at the pot party this year. However, they are warning the public about traffic disruptions in the West End due to the large crowd the event attracts.

Vancouver police keep an eye on the crowd at Sunset Beach on Saturday, April 20. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Monday, the Vancouver Park Board held an emergency meeting and passed a motion asking organizers to cancel the scheduled concert by Cypress Hill, in an effort to control crowd size.

Dana Larsen, one of the organizers of 420, has said the show will go on.

And the crowds on Sunset Beach Saturday prove it did.