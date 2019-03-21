Thousands of Persians are celebrating Nowruz. Here's what it looks like

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon when most people would be at work, Nassreen Filsoof asked her entire family to come home.

Her husband, both her adult children, seven grandchildren and friends gathered in her kitchen for one of the Persian community's most important celebrations of the year: Nowruz, or the new year.

The group stood around a ceremonial table and counted down the seconds to the spring equinox.

At precisely 2:58 p.m. PT, the new year was welcomed with applause and cheers of, "Nowruz Mubarak!"

The haft seen at Nassreen Filsoof's home is an elaborate one with a variety of flowers and traditional symbols for the new year. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

The Filsoof and Price family clapped and cheered in the moments after it was officially Nowruz. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Mehregan Filsoof, left, reaches out to Sheereen Price for a hug as they welcomed Nowruz. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

It's tradition for families to exchange kisses and hugs right after the countdown to the spring equinox. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Nassreen Filsoof's grandchildren confessed that their favourite part of Nowruz is the money they receive from their grandparents. According to tradition, the bills they're handed should be fresh to follow the theme of renewal. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Setting the table

One of the most common Nowruz traditions is the setting of the haft seen, a table with symbolic items that all start with the letter "S" in Farsi.

They vary in intricacy between different families, but at Filsoof's home it is elaborate.

Traditionally, the haft seen calls for seven items with each focusing on the theme of renewal and life.

It remains in the home for 13 days, at which point the community gathers outdoors to conclude the celebrations.

Some of the most common haft seen items are found on Filsoof's table, such as goldfish and wheat grass. Each pay tribute to the natural world. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

This bowl of garlic and its neighbouring apples are to ward off bad health. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

The mirror found on the haft seen indicates the need for self-reflection. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Chickpea cookies sit next to a holy book. The sweet treats are to symbolize a sweet life. They're eaten after Nowruz is officially welcomed. Gold coins sitting in herbs are meant for prosperity. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Eggs are a sign of fertility, while goldfish represent new life. (Lien Yeung/CBC)