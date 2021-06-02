Did you lose thousands of dollars in cash in Coquitlam? You may want to call the RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are hoping to find the rightful owners of two separate and large amounts of cash found by good Samaritans in the city.

On May 28, 2021, a worker at Value Village on Barnet Highway found a sum of money inside a donated item. Value Village staff estimate the item was dropped off sometime between May 20 and May 25.

Someone shopping at IKEA on Lougheed Highway turned in a significant amount of cash on Jan. 19, 2021 that is believed to have been dropped by another shopper.

"We're talking thousands of dollars in both cases," said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Const. Deanne Law.

Law said releasing details about the IKEA cash found over four months after it was turned in is a last attempt at finding whoever lost it.

Anyone making a claim on the money will need to give correct and specific details: the amount, the denominations and in the case of the Value Village cash, a description of the donated item.

Law said people who lose a large amount of cash can file a report with police.

"There is no reason to feel uncomfortable," she said. "Police simply would like to get the money back to the rightful owner."

Inquiries about the money can be made to the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550.