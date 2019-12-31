Thousands of British Columbians without power after night of heavy, wet snowfall
Majority of outages are in Thompson-Shuswap region
Thousands of people across B.C. are without power on the final day of the decade after a night of heavy and wet snowfall.
The outages were affecting 30,000 people as of Tuesday morning, according to BC Hydro.
The majority of affected customers are in the Thompson-Shuswap region and in the Okanagan-Kootenay region.
There are also outages in the Central Interior, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, and on Vancouver Island.
BC Hydro has issued a reminder that downed power lines can still be live and are very dangerous. If you see a downed line, stay back 10 metres and dial 911.
"All available crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power to affected customers. Individual restoration updates will be provided as soon as they are available on our mobile site," BC Hydro wrote on Twitter.
Click here for a full list of outages.
Last night's heavy and wet snowfall caused extensive outages in the southern Interior today, particularly near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseBC</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VernonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VernonBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalmonArm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalmonArm</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100MileHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100MileHouse</a>, leaving 26,000 customers without power. <a href="https://t.co/FUsl1vLpmp">pic.twitter.com/FUsl1vLpmp</a>—@bchydro
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.