Thousands of British Columbians without power after night of heavy, wet snowfall

Thousands of people across B.C. are without power on the final day of the decade after a night of heavy and wet snowfall.

The outages were affecting 30,000 people as of Tuesday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The majority of affected customers are in the Thompson-Shuswap region and in the Okanagan-Kootenay region.

There are also outages in the Central Interior, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, and on Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro has issued a reminder that downed power lines can still be live and are very dangerous. If you see a downed line, stay back 10 metres and dial 911.

"All available crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power to affected customers. Individual restoration updates will be provided as soon as they are available on our mobile site," BC Hydro wrote on Twitter.

