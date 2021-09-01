Thousands join protests against vaccine passports outside hospitals across B.C.

Crowds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations clogged the streets in Vancouver and outside hospitals across the province on Wednesday afternoon, earning the indignation of some political leaders.

Thousands of demonstrators, brought together by calls to "reject the tyranny of mandatory vaccines," gathered outside Vancouver General Hospital before marching toward city hall.

They carried signs arguing that vaccine passports amount to discrimination. They chanted things like "freedom" and "crimes against humanity."

Similar demonstrations were also held outside hospitals in Kelowna, Kamloops, Victoria, Prince George and across the country.

Premier John Horgan called out what he described as "harassment" of health-care workers during the protests.

"While everyone has the right to peaceful protest, the targeting and harassment of health-care workers at health-care facilities today is completely unacceptable. We stand by our health-care workers and support them fully," he said in a written statement.

Thousands took part in a protest against vaccine passports in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC News)

No Canadian government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for the general public, though B.C. has announced immunization will be required for health-care workers in long-term care homes.

Some provinces, including B.C., are requiring proof of vaccination for certain non-essential activities, while many employers are requiring vaccines for people returning to the office.

Those who spoke with reporters at various B.C. rallies represented a range of interests. There were familiar faces who've protested against COVID-related restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as others who said they were motivated to attend a rally for the first time because of B.C.'s new vaccine card.

'Go the hell home'

By 3 p.m. in Vancouver, police estimated that as many as 5,000 people were blocking traffic at the intersection of Cambie Street and 12th Avenue.

On Twitter, Mayor Kennedy Stewart called on protesters to "go the hell home" and said vaccines are saving lives.

"When I see folks blocking healthcare workers who are working flat out to save people dying of COVID, it makes me sick," he said.

Many in the majority white crowd carried signs comparing themselves to historic victims of genocide and other forms of violent racial and ethnic discrimination.

One sign read "Choice=Freedom | Mandate=Slavery," while others invoked "medical apartheid," the Holocaust and the Nuremberg Code, a set of principles for medical experimentation introduced in response to Nazi atrocities.

Watch | Thousands protest vaccine passports in Vancouver

Thousands rally against COVID-19 vaccine passports in Vancouver 0:49 Similar rallies took place outside hospitals in other cities across B.C. 0:49

Greg Tanner told CBC News that neither he nor his wife, who works in assisted living, will get the COVID-19 vaccine, because "you give an inch, they take a mile."

"Hitler killed six million people in World War II. That's easy to remember. But the thing that's educational about that is why did society let that happen?" Tanner said. "We don't want to get there again."

However, he added that he didn't think the current situation should be compared to Nazi Germany.

A rally against vaccine passports was also held in Prince George, B.C., on Wednesday. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC News)

Angela D'Agostino said she has no intention of getting the shot and found the current push for vaccination "scary."

"If we give up any of our rights now, we'll basically have no control over life," she said.

In Kelowna, about 1,000 people assembled outside Kelowna General Hospital.

Raena Birch said it was her first time attending a protest of any kind, but she was motivated to rally for freedom of choice.

"I don't think it's anyone else's business what I do medically," she said.

The protests were organized by Canadian Frontline Nurses, a group founded by two Ontario nurses known for promoting conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and attending rallies in the U.S. for those who believe the pandemic is a "fraud."