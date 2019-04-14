Skip to Main Content
Thousands celebrate Vaisakhi in Vancouver under grey skies
British Columbia·Photos

Thousands celebrate Vaisakhi in Vancouver under grey skies

Vaisakhi originated as a harvest festival in India's Punjab region hundreds of years ago.

The weather was damp, but the festivities were bright

CBC News ·
Marchers in the Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver on April 13, 2019. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Thousands of people gathered in South Vancouver around the city's historic Punjabi neighbourhood to celebrate Vaisakhi Saturday.

The rain didn't stop festival-goers from wearing their colourful best. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

The celebration, which originated as a harvest festival in India's Punjab region hundreds of years ago, is of special significance to Sikh Canadians. 

Plenty turned out to enjoy the food and festivities. 

Part of the festivities include service: this means sharing and giving out food and volunteering. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Next week, Surrey hosts its own celebrations. 

Women march in the Vaisakhi parade on April 13, 2019. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

The Surrey parade starts at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple at 12885 - 85 Avenue at 9.30 a.m.  April 20. It will wrap up at the same location at approximately 4 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories