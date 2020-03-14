Skip to Main Content
Thousands across B.C. wake up without power after wind blasts southwest of province
Thousands of people across B.C. woke up without power on Saturday morning as heavy winds downed power lines across the southwest part of the province.

Wind warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C.

The winds are expected to die down by later on Saturday afternoon. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Dozens of outages were recorded across the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, in the Okanagan, and on the south part of Vancouver Island.

A wind warning is currently in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, Victoria, the Fraser Valley, and coastal sections of the central coast.

The winds are expected to die down by Saturday afternoon.

