Thousands across B.C. wake up without power after wind blasts southwest of province

Thousands of people across B.C. woke up without power on Saturday morning as heavy winds downed power lines across the southwest part of the province.

Dozens of outages were recorded across the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, in the Okanagan, and on the south part of Vancouver Island.

A wind warning is currently in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, Victoria, the Fraser Valley, and coastal sections of the central coast.

The winds are expected to die down by Saturday afternoon.