Thoroughbred horses rescued from truck fire on Highway 5 near Merritt, B.C.

A horse trainer from Silver Creek B.C. is thankful for the quick actions of her hauler along with bystanders in keeping four thoroughbred horses safe from a truck fire on Highway 5 outside of Merritt, B.C.

At about 3 p.m. PT Sunday, Stephanie Schenkel says her hauler noticed his truck was overheating while heading north along the Coquihalla Highway, about 45 kilometres outside Merritt.

'So calm'

Schenkel, who is the owner and operator of Spa Alp Equines, says the driver pulled the truck and trailer over to the side of the highway and got the horses out.

By the time he got them out, the truck was fully on fire. Other people pulled over to help with the horses by giving them water and keeping them in the shade.

Photos posted online show the truck on fire with the horse trailer attached. The photos also show horses standing back from the trailer on the highway.

This photo posted on Facebook shows horses standing on Highway 5, 45 km south of Merritt. (Cheryl Drennan/Facebook)

"I'm really grateful for the people who helped him walk them away from the trailer," Schenkel said about the horses, which she says are worth between $1,000 and $2,000 each.

She says the driver — who doesn't want to be named — had noticed a problem with the truck earlier in the week, but mechanics told him it was fine.

The incident caused delays along Highway 5.

REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> NB The left lane is now open 45 km south of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> following a vehicle fire. Crews on scene, expect delays up to 2 hour traveling between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a>. Drivers be prepared to stop, use caution <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> —@DriveBC

To make things worse, DriveBC said there was also a crash at the Coquihalla summit, which affected southbound traffic until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Schenkel said a replacement trailer was able to come and collect the horses. She says the animals and the driver are uninjured.

"He's so calm with the whole situation, making sure that my horses are looked after even though his truck and possibly trailer are completely damaged," she said about the driver.