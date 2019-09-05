Police warn against interacting with man injured in Surrey shooting
Surrey RCMP say Thomas Gabriel Saul, 35, poses a risk to public safety
Surrey RCMP are warning that one of the men injured in a targeted shooting on Tuesday afternoon poses a risk to public safety because of the continued attempts on his life and say British Columbians should avoid interactions with him.
Thomas Gabriel Saul, 35, has been the target of recent shootings this summer including the attack Tuesday in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey. A second man was injured during that shooting and both were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Saul, from New Westminster, B.C., is known to police and has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland and outside of the province, according to RCMP.
He was also the intended victim in a shooting in Burnaby in August. No one was injured in that incident.
RCMP say that, although Saul's life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to the police. As such, they say, he is considered a risk to public safety and anyone interacting with him.
"Gun violence in our community is perpetuated through the continued demand for illicit drugs," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a news release.
"We are appealing to the community to reduce the demand for illicit drugs and to provide information which can assist us in our investigations."
Tuesday's shooting in Surrey is believed to be a targeted attack related to the drug trade in the area, according to RCMP, and there will be an increased police presence there as officers canvass the area and gather evidence.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.