Police warn against interacting with man injured in Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP are warning that one of the men injured in a targeted shooting on Tuesday afternoon poses a risk to public safety because of the continued attempts on his life and say British Columbians should avoid interactions with him.

Thomas Gabriel Saul, 35, has been the target of recent shootings this summer including the attack Tuesday in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey. A second man was injured during that shooting and both were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Saul, from New Westminster, B.C., is known to police and has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland and outside of the province, according to RCMP.

He was also the intended victim in a shooting in Burnaby in August. No one was injured in that incident.

RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon that put two men in hospital. (Bhupinder Hundal/CBC)

RCMP say that, although Saul's life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to the police. As such, they say, he is considered a risk to public safety and anyone interacting with him.

"Gun violence in our community is perpetuated through the continued demand for illicit drugs," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a news release.

"We are appealing to the community to reduce the demand for illicit drugs and to provide information which can assist us in our investigations."

Tuesday's shooting in Surrey is believed to be a targeted attack related to the drug trade in the area, according to RCMP, and there will be an increased police presence there as officers canvass the area and gather evidence.