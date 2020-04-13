Skip to Main Content
Thomas Braidwood, commissioner of inquiry into Robert Dziekanski's death, has died
British Columbia

Thomas Braidwood, commissioner of inquiry into Robert Dziekanski's death, has died

Thomas Braidwood, the commissioner of the public inquiry into Robert Dziekanski’s Taser death, has died.

Inquiry eventually led to convictions for two RCMP officers

CBC News ·
Justice Thomas Braidwood, left, discusses his final report into the death of Robert Dziekanski. At the June 2010 hearing in Vancouver, Braidwood said shameful conduct by Mounties led to the death of the Polish immigrant at Vancouver International Airport in October 2007. (Andy Clark/Reuters)

Thomas Braidwood, the commissioner of the public inquiry into the 2007 death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport, has died.

Dziekanski's death after being confronted by RCMP officers at the airport was captured on amateur video, which fuelled public anger and prompted the government to order a public inquiry headed by Braidwood, a former justice.

The inquiry eventually led to convictions for two RCMP officers — for colluding to make up testimony — and changed the way police use Tasers in B.C. 

Braidwood's death was confirmed to CBC by a family member.

More to come.

