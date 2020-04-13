Thomas Braidwood, commissioner of inquiry into Robert Dziekanski's death, has died

Thomas Braidwood, the commissioner of the public inquiry into the 2007 death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport, has died.

Dziekanski's death after being confronted by RCMP officers at the airport was captured on amateur video, which fuelled public anger and prompted the government to order a public inquiry headed by Braidwood, a former justice.

The inquiry eventually led to convictions for two RCMP officers — for colluding to make up testimony — and changed the way police use Tasers in B.C.

Braidwood's death was confirmed to CBC by a family member.

More to come.