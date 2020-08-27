This week in B.C. COVID-19 news: New protocols for schools, sports and entertainment

The number of active COVID-19 cases remains higher than ever in British Columbia this week.

The week started off with new 269 cases announced Monday from over the weekend and an additional death. The daily number of new cases remained at highs not seen since late March.

The week capped off with Friday's announcement of a record 124 new cases and no new deaths.

On Thursday, health officials shed new light on where and how COVID-19 is spreading.

This week B.C. health officials presented a new map showing, more specifically, where COVID-19 cases are being found in the province. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said about a third of all cases have been transmitted at parties, clubs and nightclubs. Another third are related to transmission within families and the final third to exposure in workplace clusters or outbreaks in long-term care.

A week ago the province imposed new fines for hosts and partygoers who defy provincial health orders related to the pandemic.

On Monday, three cities said they had issued the fines over the weekend. A Victoria man who hosted dozens of people in his one-bedroom apartment and was handed a $2,300-fine called it "BS."

School plans and worries

As August began to make way for September, B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming endorsed the final back-to-school plans from school districts across the province.

Fleming said Wednesday he was impressed by the "thoughtful, innovative approach" taken by the province's 60 school districts in crafting their pandemic-ready plans.

Across the province, students can expect a gradual restart of classes beginning Sept. 10, with measures in place to prevent widespread COVID-19 transmission.

Primary teacher Chrystal Tagmann is one of many school teachers across the province who says they're feeling anxious about the academic year ahead. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

But B.C teachers heading back to the classroom in a couple of weeks say they're anxious and confused about the new protocols in place.

Meanwhile, two Vancouver-area fathers have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court in a bid to stop the provincial government from reopening Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes unless tougher COVID-19 safety measures are imposed.

And parents across the province have flooded homeschooling and independent learning providers with inquiries.

Return of amateur sports

Also looking ahead to the fall, amateur sports in B.C. are moving to Phase 3 of the province's COVID-19 restart plan.

Under Phase 3, amateur sport activities can now include additional training, "modified" games and matches, and most importantly, league play and competitions — but within cohorts of between 10 and 100 people, depending on the sport.

As for winter sports, Whistler Blackcomb unveiled its COVID-19 protocols for the season.

Parent company Vail Resorts has unveiled its COVID-19 safety protocols in Whistler as it prepares for the 2020-21 ski season. (Eric Berger/Whistler Blackcomb)

The slopes are set to open on Nov. 26. The ski resort will prioritize pass holders, and anyone heading up will have to reserve in advance and wear a face covering.

Metro Vancouver resident more interested in the arts can take note that Western Canada's largest theatre company, the Arts Club, has announced it will stage new shows in Vancouver starting next month.

For those still hoping to soak in the last few days of summer, this year the PNE is offering a drive-through experience.

A dinosaur exhibit which features inflatable dinosaurs and cartoon characters is one of several features at the drive-through PNE this year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Flight risk

Dr. Henry said about 20 per cent of the province's COVID-19 cases were related to international travel, although she said that proportion has declined.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists all the flights with a risk of public exposure. So far this month it has listed 16 international flights and 38 domestic flights.

Calgary-based WestJet said it would remove unmasked passengers from flights and ban them for a year.

Meanwhile, federal health officials are looking into whether COVID-19 tests at airports could replace quarantine measures.

The next provincial health update will be on Monday.