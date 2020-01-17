This is the super fan you want to sit beside at a Canucks game

Clay Imoo remembers the exact year he became a Canucks super fan.

It was 2011 and he had bought his first season ticket; it was the same year the Canucks competed in the Stanley Cup final.

Imoo says it was worth every penny.

At the same time, Twitter was taking off as a means of communication and community building, and Imoo's Canuck-loving account — which featured daily videos, weekly YouTube shows, and occasional tribute songs — was picking up traction, he says.

That Twitter account helped cement Imoo as a major presence in Vancouver's Canucks super-fan community.

But, Imoo understands that for many, the Canucks are a hard team to love.

Clay Imoo tries to build a positive community online and at the rink. (CBC)

The franchise has gone through major changes in its roster and leadership ever since its failed run for the top spot, resulting in an inconsistent performance over the past decade.

"I always think there's a light at the end of the tunnel," said Imoo, adding he has faith in the team.

Faith is something that comes naturally to the associate director of ministry and outreach for the Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver.

"The dream that I may see the team hold the Stanley Cup ... that keeps me going," he said.

A family affair

Growing up in Vancouver, Imoo and his brother spent countless nights lying in their father's bed listening to radio broadcasts of the games.

"And that's how I became a fan," he told Our Vancouver host Gloria Macarenko.

Now, Imoo shares his passion with his own children, even allowing his son to paint the flying V — a classic Canucks emblem — on a pair of his sneakers.

After instilling a love for the Canucks in his own family, Imoo let his son paint the iconic flying V on his sneakers. (CBC)

A selfie with Canuck Clay

Imoo's online presence has grown so strong he says he's often surprised how many strangers approach him at games for a photo.

One of his most popular entries was inspired by the Canucks' decision to draft Swedish centreman Elias Pettersson. Imoo and his friend Marie Hui posted a song about it to commemorate the moment.

Hockey Night in Canada took notice and played the tribute on its CBC Saturday night broadcast, which brought Imoo to the attention of his muse.

Two months later, at an all-star game after party in San Jose, Pettersson recognized Imoo.

"I know who you are," Imoo remembers Pettersson saying.

Despite being 42 years old, Imoo says he giggled with excitement.

Promoting positivity

Over the last decade of never-ending Canucks-centric tweets and entries, Imoo has made a lot of friends, both online and at the rink.

Recently, he founded the Good Looking Canucks Positivity Club — a self-admitting club with no membership fees.

"I'm trying to promote positivity," says Imoo, noting it's an easier thing to do this season, with the Canucks sitting in third place in the Pacific division.