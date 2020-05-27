Tote bag sales to fund grants for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the future of Susie Gay's Okanagan stand-up paddle boarding company and her clothing business became uncertain, similar to many businesses, both large and small, all over the world.

She was losing sleep thinking about how not only her business, but others, would make it through. So, she came up with a fundraising project that would ultimately provide grants to small businesses and charities.

"I just wanted to do something to help," Gay told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

Gay and her husband, Bryan, launched a non-profit organization called 'This Bag Helps' earlier this month, selling tote bags screen-printed with the phrase "This bag helped a small business" for $26 each, with all of the proceeds, about $15 per bag, going towards $1,000 grants.

Susie Gay (right) and her husband Bryan own two small businesses, and were concerned how they and other business owners were going to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Susie Gay)

They've since raised over $4,000.

"I'm really hoping the momentum just keeps going," Gay said.

Since opening grant applications on May 25, she said her inbox has been flooded with emails from businesses who could use a boost to help keep their business afloat. They are still chosing recipients of the grants, with an emphasis on where the money can do the most work.

"We're really looking at creative ways that they can adapt their business," she said.

"We recognize we can't cover rent, we can't cover a lot of those really high expenses but we can adapt and help them maybe set up online shopping, or fund PPE or those various regulations that they have to follow now as they adapt and reopen their business safely."

The bags are locally sourced, so manufacturing and printing stays local in Summerland, B.C., where Gay lives.

Gay plans to donate funds raised from other bags made by This Bag Helps to charities that provide clean water, feed children, help bees and educate girls.

Individuals can also nominate deserving businesses or charity on Instagram by tagging @thisbaghelps, and for those who want to contribute but don't want to purchase a bag, donations are now being accepted.