This B.C. artist wants to take you on a walk with your eyes closed

No one can see where they are going when they take a walking tour with Carmen Papalia and that's precisely the point.

The Vancouver-based artist, who describes himself as non-visual, has been leading people on guided walks since 2010 when he asked his graduate school classmates at Portland State University to close their eyes and follow him around campus.

"A lot of my work is about questioning the privilege of visual sense," said Papalia, who is profiled in the CBC short film Nonvisual Artist.

The film was shot in fall 2019 during Vancouver's Live Biennale, a week long arts event in the city at which Papalia took groups of people on guided tours of Hastings Park, with their eyes closed.

Papalia does not like to call himself blind, saying it implies seeing is connected to knowledge and one's understanding or sense of the world around them.

"That doesn't really describe my experience," said Papalia, who never thought of being nonvisual as a loss.

"I really think of it as a choice that I made to shift value away from the visual to the non-visual. That's how I know the world," he said.

His goal is to create "opportunities for people to come together and develop or exercise their non-visual senses", something that he is a bit of an expert at himself.

When Papalia leads walks, the group follows his guidance with their eyes closed and their arms linked. He gives directions to those in the front of the line and every second person in line then repeats them along the chain.

The artist said during the walk people become more willing to reach out and touch the environment around them and by the end, many participants have told Papalia they not only felt a sense of accomplishment, they wanted to do it again.

Nonvisual Artist was directed by Vancouver filmmaker Eric Sanderson.