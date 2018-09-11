This 1989 Cadillac limousine turned snowcat is real and for sale
'I've always sort of had a weird fetish about snowcats'
As we careen wildly toward winter, this 1989 Cadillac limousine turned snowcat could make you the most popular person in town.
It features a standard Cadillac interior, skis instead of front wheels and tracks instead of rear wheels.
The good news is it's real, and currently for sale for $6,000.
Owner and creator Robert Flack posted it on Craigslist five days ago and says he's fielded hundreds of calls ever since.
"People are asking me dumb questions like, is it street legal?" he said. (It is not.)
Flack works in special effects in the Vancouver film industry and built the vehicle for a show years ago. After filming wrapped up, he decided to keep it, eventually upgrading it to make it more functional.
"I've always sort of had a weird fetish about snowcats, and when we put one together that looked like this, it looked kind of cool," he said.
"It's now different than it was in the show. It has sidepipes and stuff like that, so it's a bit more hot roddy than it was."
So just how far can this bad boy take you?
"Basically, you could go about 15 kilometres per hour. You could put whatever number of people fit in a stretch limo and go up a reasonably steep hill that was groomed by an actual snowcat," said Flack.
Flack said he based the design off the Bombardier B-12s that were used to tour the Columbia Icefields in the 1940s and 50s.
"This thing does have its limitations, but it's more than just a movie trick," he said.
"I just want to find somebody who will appreciate it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.