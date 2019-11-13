3rd person dies after hit-and-run collision in Kamloops

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision in Kamloops, B.C., earlier this month.

The man, who was in his 30s, died Tuesday night in hospital, according to RCMP.

He was one of four people in a car that was hit on 1st Avenue by a pickup truck travelling at high speed on Nov. 3, according to police, who said the truck had failed to stop at a stop sign.

The truck's driver fled on foot before emergency services arrived, police said.

Two of the four occupants of the car, both men in their 20s, died at the scene.

All four were either former or current international students at Thompson Rivers University.

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit has identified the alleged driver of the pickup and is continuing to investigate the collision.

In a written statement, police said they have spoken to one witness and are now looking for an unidentified female who gave first aid at the scene. Officers say she was described as wearing a long white coat with black geometric designs on it.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting separate investigations into all three deaths.