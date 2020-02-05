After days of searching, the body of a third man who went missing from Sooke, B.C., last week has been found.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen disappeared together Friday night after leaving a gathering with friends.

The truck they were driving was discovered in the Sooke River on Sunday, and two bodies were found shortly after. RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon a third body had been recovered near Sooke River Road.

Police do not believe the young men were victims of crime. The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

"Our thoughts are with the families of all three of the victims and all those who have been and are impacted by this terribly tragic event," Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden of the Sooke RCMP said in a news release.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers who have assisted in the search over the course of the last few days."

Mills, Blackmore and Jensen, all 20 years old, went missing at the peak of a rainstorm that dumped more than 100 millimetres of rain across southern Vancouver Island. Many roads were flooded or washed out, and police say water levels in the Sooke River were much higher than usual.

Sooke is a community of 13,000 on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, west of Victoria. Hundreds of locals volunteered to search for the missing men over the weekend, combing the swamped, wooded area for hours as the storm rolled over.