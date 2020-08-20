3rd notable wildfire in B.C. prompts evacuation order

A third wildfire near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in British Columbia has been added to a list of wildfires of note — and prompted an evacuation order on Wednesday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Doctor Creek fire, about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, was estimated to be four square kilometres and was expected to grow.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area affected by the fire.

The service says the fire was caused by lightning, with 20 firefighters and a 20-person crew on the ground responding to it, adding that heavy equipment was en route.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service continues to respond to the Doctor Creek Wildfire (N21257) located 25 km SW of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanalFlats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanalFlats</a>. The fire is currently estimated to be roughly 400 ha in size and is displaying aggressive fire behaviour (1/3). <a href="https://t.co/C8LeFTunKJ">pic.twitter.com/C8LeFTunKJ</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Christie Mountain fire

The Christie Mountain fire near Penticton prompted the evacuation of 319 properties on Tuesday.

The blaze remained at 14 square kilometres after it was spotted a day earlier burning above Skaha Lake, not far from the city's boundary.

Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said one home had burned in the wildfire.

Solomon Mountain fire

The other wildfire of note is burning around 35 kilometres east of Christie Mountain.

The Solomon Mountain fire is much smaller, at around 17.5 hectares, but has triggered evacuation alerts for 44 properties north of Beaverdell, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.