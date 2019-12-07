20 things to do over the holidays in Metro Vancouver

From concerts to craft markets to light displays, there's a lot happening around the Lower Mainland during the last few weeks of 2019.

All times are in Pacific Time.

Holidays at Vancouver Aquarium

Soak up the holiday season at the Vancouver Aquarium: visit to see Scuba Claus and a jelly snow globe display.

When: Nov. 21 - Jan. 5, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2

More information.

Aurora Winter Festival

Canada's largest winter festival. Hastings Park transformed into a winter wonderland with a skating rink, a tube park, massive light displays, a Christmas market and food gardens.

When: Nov. 22 - Jan. 5, 4 - 10 p.m.

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V5K 5J1

More information.

Sliding into the holidays at the Aurora Winter Festival. (Aurora Winter Festival/Facebook)

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village

Enjoy the special atmosphere of festive lights and the traditional decorations. Wander the village and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities.

When: Nov. 23 - Jan. 3

Where: Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC V5G 3T6

More information.

The Peak of Christmas

Annual holiday festivities with Santa, skating, a light walk and more.

When: Nov. 22 - Jan. 5, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Grouse Mountain, 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, British Columbia V7R 4K9

More information.

Snow falls on Santa's Workshop at the top of Grouse Mountain. (Grouse Mountain Resort/Facebok)

Bright Nights Christmas Train

During the holiday season, the Bright Nights Christmas Train and Stanley Park Train Plaza sparkle with three million twinkling lights.

When: Nov. 28 - Jan. 1

Where: Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, Vancouver

More information.

Christmas Glow Vancouver

Family-friendly indoor wonderland with "interactive light gardens, illuminated structures, delicious food, festive drinks and daily live entertainment all under the twinkle of a million lights."

When: Nov. 21 - Jan. 5

Where: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC V6B 5E7

More information.

A young child talking to Santa Clause at the Glow Gardens. (Glow Gardens/Facebook)

Timberline Country Christmas

A 29-hectare horse ranch in Maple Ridge is transformed into a Christmas wonderland; lights, trees, interactive scenes, music, activities that remind us of times when Christmas was a lot simpler.

When: Nov. 30 - Dec. 22

Where: 22351 144 Avenue, Maple Ridge, BC V4R 2P8

More information.

Magic of Christmas

An annual event featuring breakfast with Santa, live entertainment, crafts for kids, letters to Santa, a parade, tree lighting and caroling.

When: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. - 7.30 p.m.

Where: Parade, Fraser Hwy from 204 to 207 Street, Langley City, BC V3A 4G4 and McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy, Langley City, BC V3A 4G2

More information.

Vancouver Christmas Market

The market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season.

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 24, 11.30 a.m. - 9.30 p.m. (On Christmas Eve only till 6 p.m.)

Where: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver V6B 1B8

More information.

A ginger bread kiosk at the Vancouver Christmas Market, which now has a record 57 wooden huts at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre plaza. (Chad Pawson/CBC)

Steveston Festival of Trees

Festive trees decorating Steveston's historic cannery. Each tree is decorated by local merchants and community groups in a friendly competition. A token to vote is included with admission or by donation to Richmond Food Bank Society.

When: Dec. 3 - 31, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond, BC V7E 3J1

More information.

Ice Skating at Robson Square

Don your skates and head downtown.

When: Nov. 30 - Feb. 29, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 800 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1A7

More information.

The Robson Square Ice Rink opened on Dec. 1 and is intended to remain open through the Christmas holidays, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. (http://www.robsonsquare.com/)

Vancouver Holiday Bazaar

Shop from more than 150 local vendors during the Vancouver Holiday Bazaar.

When: 4 - 9 p.m. (on Dec. 13), 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (on Dec. 14), 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (on Dec. 15)

Where: 81 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver V6Z 2W3

More information.

Santa Parade

Part of the New West WinterFest.

When: Dec. 15, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster, B.C.

More information.

26th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival

"Honouring many cultural traditions, the annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival illuminates the darkest night of the year with lanterns, fire, singing, drumming, music, storytelling and dancing."

When: Dec. 21, 6 - 10.30 p.m.

Where: Granville Island:1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver V6H 3S3 and Yaletown: 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver V6Z 2W3

More information.

A group walks under the lights at the Winter Solstice Lantern Festival. (Bruce McPherson Photography/Winter Solstice Lantern Festival)

Park & Tilford Holiday Hi-Light Festival

Annual event features a festival of lights with over 150,000 lights on display over 1.2 hectares. Entry is by donation with proceeds going to support the North Vancouver firefighters.

When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, 5 - 9 p.m.

Where: 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver, BC V7J 3S8

More information.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

Stroll through the winter botanical gardens that showcase more than one million sparkling lights.

When: Nov. 30 - Jan. 5, 4:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver, BC V6M 4H1

More information.

The VanDusen Botanical Garden Festival of Lights runs from Dec. 1, 2015 to Jan. 2, 2016. (Daniel Beauparlant/CBC)

Karaoke Christmas Lights Trolley Tour

The trolleys will jingle through the city offering views of Stanley Park, English Bay, VanDusen Botanical Garden, St. Paul's Hospital and Canuck Place holiday light displays.

When: Dec. 3 - 29, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Where: 200 - 110 Cambie Street, Vancouver V6B 1B8

More information.

Family First Night

North Shore's original and longest running family friendly New Year's Eve event. Enjoy laser tobogganing, take in live entertainment on the main stage.

When: Dec. 31, 5.30 - 8.30 p.m.

Where: Mount Seymour, North Vancouver, British Columbia V7G 1L3

More information.

Family New Year's Celebration

Grouse Mountain celebrates New Year's Eve with its annual Family New Year's Celebration. Ice skating, live entertainment and a 9 p.m. countdown for kids.



When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver

More information.

Jumping into cold water is one way to start off the New Year. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

The Polar Bear Plunge

If you are feeling brave, say hello to 2020 by taking a wintry dip.

When: Jan. 1

Where: Locations across the city, including Kitsilano Beach and the Aldergrove community centre