Thieves rip metal plaque from RCMP memorial

A theft in Kamloops is hitting the RCMP close to home.

Kamloops Mounties say a metal plaque, honouring three constables killed in the line of duty was stolen on Monday.

"For someone to deface and steal a memorial honouring constables who died while trying to protect the residents of this community is really sad. It's shameful to say the least," said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Sydney Lecky.

"I can't imagine how the families of these constables, and of the countless other constables who risk their lives on behalf of this city, must feel knowing someone would steal a plaque recognizing their sacrifice."

On June 18, 1962, Const. Elwood Joseph Keck, Const. Gordon Eric Pedersen, and Const. Donald George Weisgerber were shot and killed while responding to a call involving a man with a gun.



A memorial cairn was built at Peterson Creek Park.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in recovering the plaque and identifying any suspects.

"Someone knows what happened to the plaque," said Lecky. "Please do the right thing and return the plaque to the Kamloops RCMP or the Peterson Creek Park."

Rossland historic plaque stolen

In June, thieves ripped two bronze heritage plaques from the base of a statue in Rossland city square.

"I think the community is quite shocked," said West Kootenay RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

"They are valuable because they are cast bronze, but they're even more valuable to the community because they contain an historical record."

He says investigators don't believe the brazen overnight theft was a protest or prank but rather for scrap metal.

Wicentowich says it could be difficult to fence or melt down the metal, since scrap dealers are required by law to report all purchases and the source of materials.