Thieves make off with 'gifts and memories' after breaking into home on Christmas morning

Police say thieves stole "gifts and memories" after they broke into a home in Nanaimo, B.C., on Christmas morning.

The thieves entered the house on Stonewater Drive around 3 a.m. PT and took several "nicely wrapped gifts," as well as stockings hanging in the living room, RCMP say.

They say the suspects entered the house through an unlocked kitchen window and left through the front door.

A witness told police he saw two males running through the neighbourhood, but did not provide a description.

Officers found discarded wrapping and several gifts in the vicinity, but weren't able to locate the suspect.

The stolen items include two iPhones, as well as several video games, clothing and gift cards.