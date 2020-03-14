Could dealership have predicted truck thief's actions? Appeal court says, 'No'

On the morning of April 24, 2012, the brand new GMC Sierra pickup parked on the lot at Vancouver's Dueck Downtown presented David James Bolton with temptation he couldn't resist.

The keys were in the ignition, the engine was running and the door was unlocked — for a good 40 minutes before Bolton slipped into the driver's seat and stole the vehicle.

The theft set off a chain of events resulting in injuries to a civilian and a police officer, disciplinary proceedings against three RCMP officers who ignored directions to call off a chase and an eight-year-long legal battle over a car dealership's responsibility when it comes to foreseeing the possibility of injuries sustained because of the theft of one of its vehicles.

This week, B.C.'s Court of Appeal overturned a judge's earlier decision apportioning blame to Dueck Downtown, finding that while the dealership should have considered that someone like Bolton might steal a running truck, they had no way of predicting what could happen in the hours after he made off with the Sierra.

"The garage or auto dealership has no way of knowing the condition of the thief or how the thief will drive," Justice Bruce Butler wrote in a unanimous decision.

"To put it another way, once a car thief successfully and safely removes a vehicle from the owner's lot without detection or pursuit, the thief is little more than another driver on the road."

'No pursuit' call ignored

The issue of a car dealership's responsibility for injuries suffered after theft is one that has reached all the way up to the country's highest court. In fact, Butler notes that the Supreme Court of Canada overturned a decision that formed the basis of the original ruling concerning the stolen pickup.

Bolton died in March 2016 at the age of 35, but not before pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Three RCMP officers faced disciplinary action after pursuing David James Bolton in a stolen truck and ignoring a "no pursuit" directive. (CBC)

The truck had been sold to a customer and was awaiting delivery in an area open to the public and in close proximity to Terminal Avenue.

A GPS tracking service refused to disable the truck because it hadn't yet been registered in the name of the purchaser, but they were able to track the vehicle to a location in Richmond nearly an hour after Bolton stole it.

He was parked at the side of the road and RCMP tried to box him in. When an officer approached with a pistol, Bolton rammed into the vehicle behind and drove away.

Police put out a "no pursuit" call but three officers ignored the instructions for various reasons — including the injury of an officer whose vehicle Bolton hit head on.

The thief then smashed into a vehicle in an intersection, severely injuring driver Brandy Brundige and destroying her car.

Bolton was found 70 per cent liable for the accident involving Brundige and 85 per cent liable in the accident involving the Mountie.

B.C.'s minister of justice was found 15 per cent responsible for Brundige's injuries because of the negligence of the RCMP officers who chase Bolton. And Dueck was apportioned 15 per cent of the blame in the original B.C. Supreme Court ruling.

'Nervousness and panic'

In reaching the lower court decision, Justice Stephen Kelleher found that both the theft of the truck and the possibility of physical damage to both people and property were foreseeable.

Dueck acknowledged that leaving the truck running and unlocked was against its policy, but disputed the notion the dealership could have foreseen injuries suffered in a police chase an hour and 18 minutes after the truck left the lot.

The B.C. Court of Appeal overturned a B.C. Supreme Court decision that held a car dealership partly responsible for injuries suffered after the theft of one of its trucks. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Butler also took pains to reject Kelleher's reliance on evidence to suggest the theft of the truck was predictable because of Dueck's location close to the Downtown Eastside and much of Vancouver's homeless population.

"The theft of the truth was reasonable foreseeable because the [lot manager] left the truck unlocked and running in a location accessible by the public," Butler wrote.

"The general proximity of marginalized individuals, as opposed to other members of the public, did nothing to increase the foreseeabilty of theft."

In siding with Dueck, Butler cited the fact that the dealership hadn't experienced any previous thefts and couldn't have been expected to imagine that RCMP action would "aggravate" the risk to public safety.

The judges concluded that if an accident was going to happen, the dealership might rightly have concluded that it would be in the minutes immediately after the theft, not in the hours after the thief had essentially gotten away with the crime.

"Once the thief has escaped from the location of vehicle theft without being pursued, the nervousness and panic that would accompany the commission of the crime … is reduced as is the attendant risk to other motorists," Butler wrote.