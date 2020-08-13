Thief steals New Westminster child's 'invaluable' mobility walker

New Westminster Police say a young child's mobility walker, which keeps the child from tripping over, has been stolen.

The red mini mobility walker — valued at $3,000 — was stolen off the back of the family's vehicle on Aug. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The vehicle was parked in the unit block of First Street, near Royal Avenue.

"This is something that's really disheartening, it's disturbing," said Sgt. Jeff Scott. "This child needs it for mobility."

Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating the walker, asking anyone with information or video surveillance of the area to contact the New Westminster Police Department.

"For somebody who doesn't need it [the walker], the value to them may be nothing. But to the family who needs it, it's invaluable," said Scott.