The isolated, heavily-forested landscape of the Robson Valley posed major challenges to RCMP in the days leading up to the shooting death of John Buehler.

The 51-year-old was killed in an armed standoff at a trapper's cabin near Lake Kinbasket, south of Valemount, B.C., on Sept. 17, 2014.

His adult daughter, Shanna Buehler, was also shot and taken to hospital. She has since recovered.

Police witnesses at a coroner's inquest into Buehler's death described how dense forest and limited road access made it difficult to access the small cabin the pair were illegally squatting in, along with a pack of guard dogs.

Cpl. Chad Zummack was part of a rural surveillance team tasked with observing Buehler, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on previous charges.

He said they were only able to catch brief glimpses of the father and daughter across a stretch of water.

Over the two days before Buehler's death, Zummack and his team saw him filling up water jugs and his daughter playing fetch with the dogs. At times they had rifles slung on their backs.

Randy Mackoff, a psychologist in the Metro Vancouver area, consulted with members of the RCMP negotiation team on the ground near Valemount over text messages during the operation five years ago.

Over video conferencing, he explained the remote and heavily forested location made it difficult to establish a line of communication with Buehler.

The cabin did not have electricity or phone service, and police said it was too dangerous to directly approach Buehler or his daughter.

Buehler had damaged a small wooden bridge on the forest service road that ran near the cabin.

Mackoff said, along with Buehler's history of anger and violence, efforts to impede police access to the site increased the likelihood of a violent confrontation.

On the evening of Sept. 17, Emergency Response Team officers attempted to take Buehler into custody.

Buehler was shot six times and died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Two rifles were seized at the scene, but there was no evidence either weapon was fired during the incident.

Witness testimony at the coroner's inquest into John Buehler's death is expected to conclude on July 23.

Inquest juries do not make findings of legal responsibility but may recommend measures to prevent similar deaths in the future.