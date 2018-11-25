'They're not there to help': MMIWG family members say counselling support lacking

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women has been granted another $38-million of funding from Ottawa to finance the hearings, which are set to wrap up next April.

But many family members and those who have already testified have complained about the lack of counselling available to them after they have testified.

Those who shared their stories were meant to get counselling and support from the commission if required, but many say they haven't received the funding necessary to seek out treatment. According to the commission website, individuals are eligible for up to $3,500 over three months.

But Lorelei Williams, who spoke on behalf of her aunt, Belinda Williams, who went missing 41 years ago and her cousin, Tanya Holyoke who's DNA was found on Robert Pickton's farm, says she didn't know she was entitled to the money, despite having testified more than seven months ago.

Sought counselling on own

"I have no idea how to apply for it, I don't now how much it is, I don't know what I could use it for. I just don't know," Williams said.

She said she recalls sitting down with an elder and talking about an aftercare plan after testifying, but says there was no follow-up.

"I was a wreck after testifying," she said. "I don't know why they haven't reached out out to me."

Lorelei Williams is one of many family member of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls who testified. She says that she was never given information on how to apply for aftercare funding. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

She managed to find healing ceremonies and trauma counselling on her own. And while she is thankful she had the support and know-how to reach out for help herself, she admits it's been a been a struggle.

"I would love to use that money for my healing journey. I mean there are so many things out there that could help me on my journey," she said.

But there are also those who knew about the aftercare who say they are having difficulties making contact with the commission about how to obtain it, even after filling out necessary forms.

'The justice system has never been there for me'

Soledad Ariana, a Mohawk woman living in Vancouver, says that she made a plan with a support worker after her testimony regarding a violent sexual assault back in April. But despite multiple calls, letters and emails, she just received her money last week. That was after she met with NDP MP Jenny Kwan who advocated on her behalf.

"The justice system has never been there for me in the first pace, that's why I was testifying because of that and yet again they're not coming through after I've given them the most horrendous experience of my life," Ariana said.

"They're not there to help you pull yourself up."

The inquiry has told the CBC that 900 family members have engaged in the aftercare program, but offered few details as to whether that means they have accessed the funds, or simply started the process. They would not indicate how much money has been paid out as part of the program.

With files from Angela Sterritt and The Early Edition