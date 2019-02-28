They're back! TransLink says 10,000 wristbands now up for grabs
The initial batch of 2,000 wristbands — a wearable transit pass — sold out within a few hours
For those who missed their opportunity to get a wearable transit pass, here's your chance.
TransLink's Compass Card wristbands are back in stock.
The wristband works like a transit pass: it allows customers to tap in and out when travelling on transit and reload the band online or at a vending machine. They cost the same amount as the Compass Card — a $6 refundable fee.
The wristbands were first introduced in December 2018, and the Metro Vancouver transit authority said customer demand was "incredible."
The first batch of 2,000 wristbands sold out within a few hours.
Lineups dominated the December 2018 wristband launch
A batch of 10,000 adult wristbands is now on sale at the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium–Chinatown Station and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station.
More will be ordered if demand remains high, and a shipment of concession fare wristbands (for children, seniors and HandyCard holders) are expected to arrive shortly.
