RCMP are investigating after a woman said strangers shoved her off a 12-metre cliff into a lake near Victoria, B.C., over the May long weekend.

A statement said the woman, 29, was hiking near the first beach cliff face at Thetis Lake when she met three other women she didn't know around 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The first woman said she was looking over the cliff when someone pushed her, causing her to fall 12 metres — equal to about three or four storeys — into the water below.

"Fortunately, the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries," West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell said in the statement released Tuesday.

RCMP said the three women were said to have been wearing bathing suits and sunglasses and were drinking alcohol at the time. Dovell said officers believe there were witnesses to the incident, including a man who offered to help the woman who fell.

"Police are seeking witnesses or the person responsible to come forward to speak with investigators," the officer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250 474 2264 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Thetis Lake is a popular forested spot for hikers and beachgoers with a network of trails, located about 12 kilometres from downtown Victoria.