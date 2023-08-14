Police search for woman presumed drowned in Victoria-area lake Saturday afternoon

Mounties are searching for a 49-year-old woman who they say presumably drowned in a lake near Victoria, B.C. Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of the drowning in Prior Lake, located in Thetis Lake Regional park, around 1:45 p.m.

"Witnesses reported seeing a woman swimming in the area who saw her go under the water but sadly she did not resurface," reads the statement.

The statement says officers, including the RCMP Underwater Recovery Dive Team, were called to the scene alongside B.C. Emergency Health Services and the fire department.

They say the search continues.

BCEHS sent three ambulances to Prior Lake after receiving a call around 1:38 p.m. Saturday. No one was taken to the hospital.

The Capital Regional District posted a notice on its website Saturday saying Prior Lake and the Mackenzie Creek Trail are closed until further notice "in consultation with Westshore RCMP" and that people should avoid the area.