Thetis Island residents still waiting for Telus to restore phone service, 11 days after storm

Some residents on Thetis Island say their phone and internet service provider isn't doing enough to get them back online after a major winter storm.

Elisabeth Bond runs Jollity Farm on the island and has been without phone and internet service since a windstorm knocked it and the electricity out on Dec. 20.

BC Hydro restored power on Christmas Day for Bond, but she still can't make phone calls or send messages.

Elisabeth Bond tends to some of her animals at Jollity Farms. She says running her business without phone or internet service has been difficult. (Kendall Hanson/CHEK News)

"It just made it really impossible for us and added to the workload," she said.

She said Telus initially told her the earliest she could get an appointment with technicians from the company would be Feb. 7.

'Shocking'

"That was shocking to be told I'd be waiting over a month for what for me is an essential service."

Telus has since said in a release that it is relocating close to two dozen technicians to the region to restore service. It now hopes to have service back by Jan. 15 for Thetis customers like Bond.

Stephanie Cottell says Telus should have done more to communicate with residents about when they could expect a resumption of service after the Dec. 20 windstorm. (Kendall Hanson/CHEK News)

Thetis resident Stephanie Cottell said the company should have done more to communicate with residents about getting service restored.

"It's a real shock when you hear that another service that shouldn't be nearly as complicated or dangerous as the hydro is going to take so much longer, and it's a service we all pay for," said Cottell.

Waiting on electricity

Telus said it needs to wait for hydro lines to be fixed before it can restore phone lines.

BC Hydro says it should have power restored to outstanding customers on the Southern Gulf Islands by New Year's Day.

With files from CHEK News.