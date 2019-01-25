Theodore the pig boards ferry to his new forever home

Theodore the pig is now officially a resident of Vancouver Island.

The 800-pound Yorkshire breed pig has been cared for by the Langley Animal Protection Society ever since he was picked up for "running at large" through the Township of Langley around seven months ago.

The society put out a call for a farm to adopt the animal in December and were flooded with generous offers.

In the end, it picked A Home for Hooves Farm Animal Sanctuary in Duncan.

Tina Jensen-Fogt, the animal control officer working for the Langley Animal Protection Society, said it was the best fit.

"We've had some really amazing homes come forward," Jensen-Fogt said.

"He will go and live out his days there with the care of their team and his girlfriend that he's going to get to meet today, Lillian."

Tina Jensen-Fogt, one of society's animal control officers, found Theodore running at large on Fraser Highway. (Langley Animal Protection Society)

The actual ferry trip to Duncan was a bit of an ordeal for the animal. It took a lot of coaxing with cookies and donuts to get Theodore onto the trailer for the drive down to the ferry terminal for his first journey by boat.

Tessa Humphries, the communications manager with BC Ferries, says the transportation company transfers livestock on occasion, but at 800 pounds, Theodore is a "big boy."

Still, she says they were happy to help.

"We knew that pigs can't fly so we knew he needed ferry transportation and so we reached out to support," Humphries said.

Yorkshire breed pigs are usually bred for slaughter and they are killed at six months of age. Jensen-Fogt estimates Thedore could live up to 10 to 15 years.

"He's sweet. He's smart. He's got his own personality," she said. "I'm going to be sad to part ways with him [but] I'm excited for him."