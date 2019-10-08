Their leader made history, now he's resigning. What's next for the B.C. Greens?

He's the face of the party that went from fledgling to formidable almost overnight.

He was suddenly catapulted into a unique position of precarious power in the B.C. Legislature. And now he's leaving - but not without a legacy.

"Andrew Weaver brought the B.C. Green Party out of relative insignificance and made it one for history," said Stefan Jonsson, director of communications and strategy for the B.C. Greens.

He points to Weaver's role in leading North America's first provincially-elected Green caucus, and his hand negotiating the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the B.C. NDP.

"It's given us a level of influence that was unthinkable before the 2017 election, and that is largely due to his leadership," Jonsson said.

So what does a B.C. Green Party look like in a post-Weaver era?

'We want a robust leadership contest'

The party believes British Columbians need to be able to see themselves more accurately reflected in the politicians that represent them.

Green strategists are banking on a "robust" leadership contest, envisioning a crop of leadership hopefuls who are young and diverse — and not only from Vancouver Island.

"I hope that we will see contestants from further afield geographically in B.C.," said Jonsson. "We have far more reach now and far more support from across the province than we did the last time that we held a leadership contest."

Green Party strategists say they're hoping the leadership race will draw young and diverse contestants from across B.C. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

The challenge for the Greens will be capitalizing on the momentum they've gained within the walls of the legislature and carrying it on into the next provincial election, presumably in 2021.

And that means campaigning on more than just the environment, leveraging what Weaver has put forward in the form of policy.

"He's really brought an economic focus to the party; you can see that in his work on CleanBC, which he describes as primarily an economic plan," said Jonnson. "I think that has widened the base for the party and the next leader would hopefully be able to continue that work."

Weaver said Monday he will stay on as party leader until a replacement is found.

Familiar faces to contemplate leadership bid

The most obvious names to make a run at the leadership would be the other two MLAs that make up the Greens' three-member caucus.

Both Adam Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, as well as Sonia Furstenau, representing Cowichan Valley, said they would have to discuss any potential leadership bids with their families first.

"It will be something that I'm considering and deliberating over the next while, but at this point my focus is really on the work that we need to get done here," said Furstenau following Weaver's resignation announcement Monday.

"It's a very jam-packed fall legislative calendar so I'm going to be focus on that," said Olsen. "We've got some time afterwards to consider all of the things that we've got in front of us, including the leadership of the B.C. Greens."

The leadership contest is expected to be held during the Green Party convention set to take place in Nanaimo next June.