European-based team thrills esports fans in Vancouver with $14.5M win at The International

OG, a European-based professional Dota 2 team, has won The International and with it the winner's share of a more than $33 million prize pool, the biggest in the history of esports.

"It's real. I feel so blessed." said team captain Johan 'n0tail' Sundstein, a Danish pro marking his first win at the big-money tournament, which lasted six days at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

The Team defeated Chinese-based squad PSG-LGD by three games to two in the grand final of The International (TI) held at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

"What?," said Topias 'Topson' Taavitsainen, a Finnish member of OG, moments after winning the deciding match.

Evil Geniuses captain Andreas 'Cr1t-' Nielsen holds his head following a team defeat at The International. (Valve / Flickr)

Teams were playing Dota 2, a fantasy battle game played by two teams of five on PC computers. The game has more than 10 million active players across the globe.

The International pitted 18 of the best teams world-wide against each other in Vancouver, the first time the championships had been held outside Seattle in six years.

The best 16 teams made it to the main event at Rogers Arena, which saw teams square off against each other in glass booths positioned in the centre of the arena before thousands of fans.

Members of OG will split the winner's cut of the prize pool, just over $14.5 million.

Vancouver-raised Artour 'Arteezy' Babaev, and his team, Evil Geniuses, made it to the final day of competition but lost two straight in a best-of-three series Saturday morning to finalist PSG-LGD.

Members of Evil Geniuses, including Vacouver's Artour Babaev, shake hands as they walk off the stage at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. (Valve / Flickr)

Switching to Shanghai

Fans at Saturday's grand final generally agreed Vancouver did a good job as event host, but added that The International is best seen in its traditional Seattle home, or moved around to different cities, somewhat like the Super Bowl.

"There are some parts that aren't as good," said Dota fan Vivian Chung The International in Vancouver. A veteran of three TIs, she says Seattle's Key Arena, home to the event for six of its first seven years, featured an outdoor viewing area and a better spectating experience.

"I think most people miss Key Arena," she said.

Fans packed Rogers Arena for six days for The International. (Valve / Flickr)

Shortly before the final day's play got underway, game developer Valve announced via video message that the 2019 International would be held in Shanghai.

"China has a large population playing Dota ... so I think it's a good chance for Valve, and Chinese players to enjoy this event," said Jensen Zao, a Dota 2 fan from Toronto.

Six of the 18 teams invited to this year's The International had rosters with a majority of players from China, including PSG-LGD.

"When it comes to Chinese team versus a western team, there's always a lot of hype," said Ronnie Qin.

Dates for the 2019 tournament have yet to be confirmed.

The tournament started in Germany in 2011 before moving to Seattle and then onto Vancouver.