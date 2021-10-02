Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
The Vancouver International Film Festival is 40 years young | CBC News Loaded
British Columbia
·
Video
The Vancouver International Film Festival is 40 years young
Executive Director Kyle Fostner give us the run down on the 2021 event
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 02, 2021 12:06 PM PT | Last Updated: October 1
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now