The aging Harry Jerome Recreational Centre has seen better days, says City of North Vancouver mayoral candidate Kerry Morris.

"The swimming pool literally could burst at anytime, " warns Morris.

"Everything is being band-aided through over and over again with excessive maintenance costs and it's a matter of time. If this were a ship, Coast Guard would take it off the water."

The fate of the 52-year-old community centre has become a hot topic in the civic election.

Mayoral candidates Linda Buchanan, Guy Heywood and Rod Clark agree with Morris that the facility needs to be replaced — and soon.

But how much the new centre should cost, and how to pay for, it is the subject of much debate in the 2018 race to replace outgoing mayor Darryl Mussatto.

A plan to replace the aging Harry Jerome Recreation Centre includes $183 million in funding from Darwin Development, which would lease the existing site to build 802 units of housing. ((City of North Vancouver))

Development dollars to fund new centre

After more than a decade of discussion about the future of the centre, in July 2018 the outgoing council approved a proposal to build a $237 replacement centre on city-owned lands across the street from the current facility.

The new centre would include a seniors' centre, a 50-metre pool, a skateboard park, two ice sheets, a gymnasium, a youth centre and a children's area and day care. Part of the price tag includes the cost of keeping the existing facility open during construction.

To offset costs, council plans to lease the existing Harry Jerome site to Darwin Development for $183 million. Once the new centre is built, Darwin would build 802 units of housing over four buildings, including two high-rise towers.

Controversial plan

Longtime city councillor and mayoral candidate Rod Clarke voted in favour of the plan, which he says is an effective way to meet the growing population of the city, and supply much-needed housing.

But he acknowledges the plan is controversial.

"I didn't do it lightly, and I know there are people upset with this," says Clarke.

"But my guiding principal is I do things that are in accordance, that are in the best interests, of the community as a whole. This is one of those cases."

Cheaper Options?

Mayoral candidates Buchanan, Heywood and Morris want to look reducing the cost of the new facility in order to reduce the reliance on developer dollars.

"It's grossly unfair," said Heywood of the increased density proposed for the neighbourhood. "This facility is enjoyed by the region and the cost should be spread more evenly."

Candidates' cost-reducing suggestions including reevaluating the design and considering partnerships with other levels of government, including the neighbouring districts of North and West Vancouver.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Buchanan wants to see a new Harry Jerome Centre.

"Our community deserves a new community centre ... but we need to deliver it smartly and financially prudently for the residents."