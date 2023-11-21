The Rolling Stones have announced a North American tour for next year, and Vancouver is the only Canadian date on the itinerary.

The rock 'n' roll band, which formed in London in 1962, are set to play B.C. Place on Friday, July 5, with tickets going on sale Dec. 1.

Last month the band released Hackney Diamonds, its first album of original material in 18 years.

The Stones' North American tour is scheduled to start in Houston on April 28 and visit 16 cities.

The band was last in Vancouver in 2006. A Vancouver show in May 2020 was among those cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time it had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963.

Watts, who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021 at the age of 80.