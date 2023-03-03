Swedish a cappella performers The Real Group talk history, language and ABBA

A cappella groups, singing groups who use only their voices to create a perfect harmony without instrumental accompaniment, have been popularized in North America by the Pitch Perfect films, the TV series Glee and pop music groups like Pentatonix.

But they've been around much longer — like The Real Group, formed nearly 40 years ago.

Its members have shuffled over the years, as singers leave the group for new opportunities and new ones join in, keeping the group's legacy alive.

Now The Real Group is performing in Vancouver on March 2 and 3, at Magee Secondary School. Ahead of their performances, the group visited the CBC Vancouver studio and spoke with CBC's Kathryn Marlow.

WATCH | Swedish a cappella group shows off their vocal style: Swedish a cappella group shows off its vocal style Duration 3:13 Sweden's The Real Group is performing in Vancouver this week. First, they stopped by the CBC Vancouver studio to showcase their voices with their original tune, "Words."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us more about the history of The Real Group.

Clara Fornander: The group is Swedish and it started out in Stockholm in 1984 with five singers who studied at the same school.

It has evolved and members have changed throughout the years — right now we are five members that are quite new. The group sings a lot of different a capella styles; pop, jazz, some folk tunes from Sweden and a bit of choir music as well.

What did it mean for you to to join the group?

Fornander: It meant a lot because the group is quite big in Sweden and we grew up listening to it. To be asked to join was just insane. Of course I had to say yes.

The group will be performing with students at Lord Byng Secondary School and Mountain Secondary School in Vancouver. What is it like to perform with students?

Daniele Dees: I think this might be the first real concert with students in that way. We've heard so much enthusiasm in North America from high school students, so I'm imagining there will be a lot of enthusiasm and I think it will be very fun and just to meet everyone afterwards and maybe sing some things together, it's going to be lovely.

What is it like to sing with people other than The Real Group?

Dees: It's amazing. And we get to do it all day, every day almost. The other day we were in France before we came to Canada and we got this gig with the most diverse choir, with kids and elderly people and it was amazing. It's the best.

Do you sing in all sorts of languages?

Dees: In this setup of The Real Group, we've started with, of course, Swedish and a lot of English stuff. And some Norwegian and I think some Finnish.

It's hard for people not in Sweden to think about Swedish music without thinking about ABBA. Is there a connection there or do you wish people would just not think about ABBA?

Fornander: That's a big part of our music history. The Real Group has actually performed with one of the singers from ABBA — Anni-Frid Lyngstad. It was Dancing Queen, I think. So that was a great thing that they did, and that was really big.