'The power of young people': B.C. Youth Parliament holds 90th session in Victoria

Nearly 100 young people, ranging in age from 16 to 21 are taking over the Legislative Assembly in Victoria, B.C. for the 90th session of the British Columbia Youth Parliament.

The annual session runs from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31. Six regional youth parliaments from across the province are represented, debating plans for the youth parliament in the upcoming year.

Anyone in the age bracket can apply for youth parliament, but they must be nominated by an organization like a school or job.

"The legislation and the ideas that are being debated and discussed in session right now turn into real action in our communities," B.C. Youth Parliament press secretary Sky Losier told CBC.

Members are now in session debating safety and staffing standards for Camp Phoenix, an annual summer camp they run for youth who otherwise would not be able to attend camp due to financial or social reasons.

For Sheridan Hawse, 21, who was elected premier of the youth parliament in 2017, this session will be her last. After five years, she is aging out of the organization.

"Together with the friends I've made, we've done a lot of great positive service to our community," Hawse told On the Coast guest host Margaret Gallagher.

Hawse joined the youth parliament after participating in debates in her high school.

"I really liked arguing with people. But when I did youth parliament I actually learned that I'm much happier when people agree with me."

Over five days, the youth parliament members learn from each other during debates, hear panels of real guest MLAs of all political parties, non-partisan civil servants and the media.

Camp Phoenix in Sooke, B.C. August 2018, a four-day summer camp for youth aged 8-12 who, for social or financial reasons, could not attend a camp. It is organized annually by the BC. Youth Parliament and hosted by its members. (BC Youth Parliament)

Positive change

The youth parliament recently debated and passed a resolution on expanding high school curriculum to improve discussions of life skills and substance abuse education.

The resolution will be shared with real MLAs who pass the resolutions on to the B.C. ministry of education for consideration. The ministry may choose to bring the resolutions of the youth parliament to the real Legislative Assembly of B.C.

"I think that having members who go to regional youth parliament who come to [youth parliament] and want to serve our community says a lot about how engaged young people are," said Hawse.

"It's a mischaracterization to say young people aren't engaged in politics … I think BCYP is an amazing example of the power of young people."

Applications for the 91st session of parliament will be open in late August 2019.

"I've learned that working with people instead of against people is the best way to create positive change. I think that [youth parliament] does something that the real legislature might be able to learn from, which is bipartisanship and working together for the common good," Hawse said.

