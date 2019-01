Video

The making of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Key animators on the film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse take CBC News inside their Vancouver headquarters for a look at how the Oscar-nominated movie was made.

Key animators on the film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse take CBC News inside their Vancouver headquarters for a look at how the Oscar-nominated movie was made. 2:33

Popular Now Find more popular stories