The invisible injury: How concussions have changed our lives

There's a good chance you know someone who is living with a concussion — even though it might not be easy to discern.

Acquired brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability for Canadians under the age of 40.

As part of the CBC Vancouver series Brain Trust — which investigates the world of concussions, CTE and the medical research that informs their treatment — we asked our audience to share their stories of living with brain injuries.

An overwhelming number of people responded from all walks of life: athletes from both contact and non-contact sports, people who had suffered workplace injuries, car accidents, slip and falls, cycling injuries, and more.

Watch the video above to see some of those stories.

Concussions also put a demand on the healthcare system.

Every year in B.C., approximately 14,500 people visit emergency rooms because of concussions.

Numbers from Ontario and the United States show concussions occur at a rate of about 1,100 per 100,000 people.

The estimated health service cost of concussions in Ontario is over $11 million annually.

Learn the science behind concussions and why they can be so dangerous: