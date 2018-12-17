What's the best holiday tune? Vote in The Early Edition's Christmas Song Bracket

With one week to go until the big day, the bombardment of Christmas music is almost at its peak — but the debate over the best holiday tune has just begun.

All week, CBC's The Early Edition is pitting songs against each other to find the top Christmas song of all time, from the classics to modern hits.

You can vote in the Christmas Song Bracket on Twitter each morning.

Here's the first match in The Early Edition's Christmas Song Bracket:<br>Bing Crosby vs. Mel Torme.<br>Vote now! —@CBCEarlyEdition Next up: Canadians singing religious songs. Céline Dion's take on O Holy Night vs. Sarah McLachlan's version of Silent Night. —@CBCEarlyEdition

The list — which is by no means meant to be all encompassing — was put together with the approval of some of CBC Vancouver's most musically trusted journalists, including Lisa Christensen, Margaret Gallagher and Mark Macarthur, as well as list-master Justin McElroy.

8 songs are in the running:

White Christmas, Bing Crosby



The Christmas Song, Mel Torme



Silent Night, Sarah Mclachlan



O Holy Night, Celine Dion



All I Want For Christmas, Mariah Carey



Santa Tell Me, Ariana Grande



Last Christmas, Wham!



Christmas in Hollis, Run DMC



The winning song will be announced on Friday.