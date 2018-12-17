Skip to Main Content
What's the best holiday tune? Vote in The Early Edition's Christmas Song Bracket

With one week to go until the big day, the bombardment of Christmas music is almost at its peak — but the debate over the best holiday tune has just begun.

Sarah McLachlan's Silent Night is one of eight songs in the running.

All week, CBC's The Early Edition is pitting songs against each other to find the top Christmas song of all time, from the classics to modern hits.

You can vote in the Christmas Song Bracket on Twitter each morning.

The list — which is by no means meant to be all encompassing — was put together with the approval of some of CBC Vancouver's most musically trusted journalists, including Lisa Christensen, Margaret Gallagher and Mark Macarthur, as well as list-master Justin McElroy. 

8 songs are in the running:

  1. White Christmas, Bing Crosby 

     
  2. The Christmas Song, Mel Torme 

     
  3. Silent Night, Sarah Mclachlan 

     
  4. O Holy Night, Celine Dion 

     
  5. All I Want For Christmas, Mariah Carey 

     
  6. Santa Tell Me, Ariana Grande 

     
  7. Last Christmas, Wham! 

     
  8. Christmas in Hollis, Run DMC 

The winning song will be announced on Friday.

