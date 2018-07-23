'The community is trapped': Surrey councillor renews call to move Crescent Beach rail lines

A Surrey councillor is renewing calls for a study into moving railway lines in the Crescent Beach area of the city.

It comes after a freight train broke down on Saturday, blocking the two access points to Crescent Beach, a popular draw for tourists and day trippers on Boundary Bay.

"Basically, the community is trapped," said Coun. Judy Villeneuve on Sunday.

"So it's our goal to get the railway to move, but until then they have to be called upon when they're dealing with those kinds of mistakes."

Just after 3 p.m. PT Saturday a train suffered mechanical issues and came to a dead stop, blocking access to and from the community.

Vehicles were lined up for around two hours until the problem with the train was solved.

Crescent Beach in South Surrey is a popular draw for tourists and day trippers. (CBC)

That was a concern for local restaurant owner Stephen Lodge, who had to do without three staff who couldn't make it to work. But he was also worried about emergency situations.

"My biggest concern was if anyone was to hurt themselves, an ambulance couldn't get down," he said.

"All the guys in the kitchen, I was like, 'don't touch a knife' ... you can't get out of here ... that was my biggest worry."

Number of trains has grown

First responders can call ahead to Burlington Nothern Santa Fe, which owns the rail line, to have trains stopped if they are heading to Crescent Beach for an emergency.

However, that wouldn't have helped in this instance.

"So we think it's in the best interest of the rail to move," Villeneuve said. "The number of trains has grown too extensively."

City of Surrey Coun. Judy Villeneuve wants the rail line through Crescent Beach moved. (CBC)

Villeneuve, who has been a city councillor for 30 years, says the number of trains coming through has grown from five or six in a 24-hour period to more than 20. The trains can take up to eight minutes to pass through Crescent Beach.

For a number of years the City of Surrey has been calling for a railway relocation study, which has a price tag of around $900,000. Villeneuve says the city needs the province to partner with it on the study.

The argument for relocation is not just about better access for the community, Villeneuve says, adding that there have been slides along slopes where the train passes.

She also notes concern about rising ocean levels.

In the meantime, Burlington Northern Santa Fe says it is investigating what happened to the train that broke down.

With files from Deborah Goble

