Remembering Vancouver's original underground jazz club

During the 1950s and 60s, jazz lovers in Vancouver could feed their obsession at the Cellar, the city's original underground jazz club.

At first, most patrons would show up due to word-of-mouth. Eventually, jazz fans could spot advertisements in the Vancouver Sun. The Cellar was tucked away in a basement near Main and Broadway, down an alley called Watson Street.

Brochure for the Cellar from around 1962. ( Courtesy of Chris Birdseye)

"Not only did it provide a really great space for local players to develop their skills … but they developed really important ties with the West Coast scene in the States. [So] a lot of American musicians would come up," Marian Jago, an author and musician, told CBC's Margaret Gallagher.

Jago's new book, Live At the Cellar: Vancouver's Iconic Jazz Club and the Canadian Co-Operative Jazz Scene in the 1950s and 60s, documents the modest beginning and vibrant highs of the former underground hotspot.

Jazz saxophonist Ornette Coleman performing at the Cellar in 1957. (Courtesy Walley Light)

All that jazz

The exact date when the Cellar opened is not known, but it was likely in the mid-1950s, says Jago.

The jazz co-op was opened because, at the time, it wasn't easy for every jazz musician to get time onstage, said Jago. The Penthouse was the main after-hours club in Vancouver, but it was a place for established musicians and older players.

"The younger guys who were coming of age and interested in bebop didn't really have anywhere to play," says Jago.

Cellar membership card from 1958. (Courtesy of Adrienne Brown and Gregg Simpson)

So young jazz musicians pooled their money and their resources to open the Cellar. With their own place to play music, they spent their evenings developing their skills, said Jago.

Tthe Cellar would become a hangout for some future legends of Canadian jazz, namely Terry Clarke and Don Thompson, who were then teenagers.

Eventually, the club closed in 1964. Jago says that the 60s counterculture likely had a lot to do with the club closing up shop.

"The musicians that had started it in their twenties were now not 20 anymore. They had families and responsibilities," says Jago.

While most of the musicians she spoke with in Live At the Cellar blame Elvis Presley, or rock and roll in general, for the Cellar closing its doors for good, Jago says the club ran its course and can now be remembered fondly.

With files from On the Coast and Hot Air.