Playland's 'Beast' back in action after broken part replaced

A ride called "The Beast" at Vancouver's Playland amusement park has reopened after repairs and testing.

The ride was shut down Aug. 12 after a malfunction caused a loud grinding sound that scared guests and left some covered in oil.

The Beast, which 20 to 30 people can ride at one time, was previously temporarily shut down in 2017 after a horrific accident at Ohio State Fair killed a high school student.

The ride in Vancouver is made by the same manufacturer, but is a different model.

A spokeperson for the PNE and Playland said a part broke on the ride in Vancouver. It has since been replaced. Testing on the ride has deemed it safe to reopen.

Laura Ballance, another PNE spokesperson, said earlier that all rides in the province are inspected annually by Technical Safety B.C. and by external third party safety consultants. Each ride is also inspected daily prior to opening.