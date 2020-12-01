That packaging from your online gift shopping? Recycle it, urge Metro Vancouver officials

As an increasing number of turn to online shopping for Christmas gifts this year, Metro Vancouver officials are urging people to recycle all the packaging that comes with it.

Jack Froese, mayor of Langley Township and chair of Metro Vancouver's zero waste committee, says regional officials are anticipating a likely rise in holiday waste because of COVID-19.

"Christmas is a little bit different this year than what we've seen in the past, that's for sure," Froese said.

Since the pandemic began there has been an increase in residential garbage and recycling.

In residential buildings throughout the Lower Mainland, brown paper packages, white plastic envelopes and large cardboard boxes have been spilling beyond the confines of mailrooms and storage rooms as more people shop online.

Officials recommend wrapping presents in reusable packaging like boxes. (Shutterstock)

As a result, the regional authority is pushing its annual "create memories, not garbage" campaign harder than ever.

This year, the campaign is focusing much of its effort on packaging.

Buying gifts 'a little bit more sustainably'

Froese says a lot of delivery packaging, like cardboard boxes and paper, can be recycled. Items like soft plastics, foam peanuts and bubble wrap aren't included in curbside pickup, but residents take them to a nearby recycling centre instead of throwing them in the garbage.

Regional officials have been discussing ways to add soft plastics to curbside pickup, Froese says.

"Certainly it's something we'd like to do," he said.

Reduce your waste this season! We challenged local artists <a href="https://twitter.com/benanddan1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@benanddan1</a> to give each other 3 low-waste gifts - repaired, homemade and long-lasting. Watch our video to see how they did: <a href="https://t.co/NpbwAum0oL">https://t.co/NpbwAum0oL</a> <br><br>Find more low-waste ideas at <a href="https://t.co/7KQZfDk7Be">https://t.co/7KQZfDk7Be</a> <a href="https://t.co/y2IKwXyhzj">pic.twitter.com/y2IKwXyhzj</a> —@MetroVancouver

The campaign is still pushing its usual messages as well, like encouraging holiday shoppers to buy gifts that won't end up in landfills. Suggestions include experiences like cooking classes or a bike-share membership.

"We ought to be looking at how we can be purchasing a little bit more sustainably," Froese said.

For Froese this year, that means including a lot of gift cards for his nine grandchildren, three children and extended family he's been buying gifts for this year.

The campaign also urges shoppers to wrap gifts in reusable packaging like boxes or gift bags. For those who prefer other options, officials recommend ensuring they're recyclable — so, no plastic-coated or sparkly wrapping paper.

Froese is hopeful that online shoppers will do the right thing, given the province's strong record for recycling. He says B.C. has one of the highest waste diversion rates in Canada, with more than 60 per cent of garbage avoiding regional landfills.

"I think we've laid a good foundation for people to understand recycling," Froese said.