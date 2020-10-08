Mostly wet Thanksgiving long weekend expected for Metro Vancouver
The best chance for dry weather is during the first half of Sunday, according to the forecast.
With 2 systems moving onto the South Coast the best chance for dry weather is on Sunday
Metro Vancouver can expect a mostly wet Thanksgiving long weekend, with the best chance of dry weather expected during the first half of Sunday.
A system moving onto the South Coast is forecasted to bring rain overnight Thursday and through most of Friday.
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says 15 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected, along with gusty winds and a drop in the daytime temperature to the mid- to low teens.
The rain is expected to taper to showers Saturday afternoon but the drying trend won't last long.
According to Wagstaffe, a "little atmospheric river" will arrive Sunday night bringing more rain through Thanksgiving Monday.
