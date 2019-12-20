Make our celebration large in thanks, but small in size, says Dr. Bonnie Henry as Thanksgiving nears

With turkey, thanks, and togetherness at top of mind for many, B.C. health experts have some tips on how to give thanks this holiday season, without giving COVID a chance to spread.

Oct. 12, 2020 will mark Thanksgiving across the country, but like just about everything else during the pandemic, it will require sacrifice and adapting, according to B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, took to twitter Sunday to say it's time to create "some ingenious Canadian COVID-19 'holiday hacks.' "

Dr. Tam's call was echoed by experts in B.C. who said get creative, but stick to the basics when it comes to COVID hygiene practices and don't forget to be meticulous about handwashing, covering coughs, and wearing non-medical masks or face coverings where appropriate.

2/2 This is not last year’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thanksgiving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thanksgiving</a>, it needs to be another of our ingenious Canadian <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> “holiday-hacks” that will ensure there are no viruses invited or passed around at our gatherings…so we’ve got some serious planning to do. <a href="https://t.co/w27G7rHASE">https://t.co/w27G7rHASE</a> —@CPHO_Canada

How to give thanks safely?

"Avoid shared meals or shared utensils. Not using the same serving spoon is obvious. Not feeding from the same plate and handing it across the table," said Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia.

Murthy also warned while sticking to six is the recommendation from Henry, even within that bubble of six, people need to adapt during Thanksgiving, upcoming holidays and celebrations.

"Keep it shorter than you would usually. Not necessarily have the long, prolonged meals that we had previously," Dr. Murthy said because risk of spreading the virus increases with the duration of an exposure within a close space.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy is co-chair of the World Health Organization's clinical research committee on COVID-19. (Submitted by Srinivas Murthy)

Henry reiterated that message by saying, "Make our celebration large in thanks, large in gratitude, but small in size."

She said there's no need to leave family and friends out, but make the connection by phone or video call.

"Make sure you have ways to include others that you might normally have in the room with you, remotely," Henry said.

Opt out of a buffet style meal, serve individual plates of food instead and sit apart from those not in your household.

Or spend Thanksgiving outdoors if you can.

Henry said this is the start of a busy holiday season with much more to come. With Thanksgiving just days away, it could be the first look at how future holidays can be spent safely.

"I really believe that Santa Claus will know how to do this and do it safely as well," Henry said.