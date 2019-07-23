Textile artist, 92, shows older is bolder in more ways than one

Catherine Mick was in her fifties when she started her artistic journey as a spinner and a weaver. Forty years later, she says it's still as satisfying.

"It's always exciting ... having to problem solve all the way through these things," "[Like] oh dear, look at the mess I'm in. How do I get out of it?"

The 92-year-old breaks down old garments, turns them into strips of yarn, and weaves into new creations. It all started in her former career as a schoolteacher when, in order to save money on art supplies, she gave her Grade 4 students cut-up clothing to weave onto old picture frames.

Mick cuts old garments into strips and weaves them together on a loom to create new fashions. (Andrea England/Coast Collective Gallery & Art Centre)

She was hooked, so to speak, making placemats, rugs and other little things.

"Then somewhere along the line ... you say, but can you make clothes out of them?"

Mick, of Victoria, had already been making all her own clothes — "I like uniqueness," she says — and it was just a matter of figuring out how to take the rectangular sheets she wove on her loom into clothing.

The great early 20th century French fashion illustrator and designer Erté helped her out of that bind.

"I like uniqueness," Mick says about her fashions. (Andrea England/Coast Collective Gallery & Art Centre)

"He didn't use anything but rectangles, so I said fine, we get the right drape, we get a new rectangle, [and] I can make it into clothing that I call socially acceptable."

A pause.

"I was old by the time I started this nonsense," she says, bursting into laughter.

But Mick eventually became such an adept textile artist, she began travelling the world — as far as Australia and New Zealand — to deliver workshops on the craft.

"It's a two-way street when you give a workshop. You learn a lot too," she said. "[And] it just keeps building up week by week, month by month, year by year."

One of Catherine Mick's creations. (Andrea England/Coast Collective Gallery & Art Centre)

Mick pays careful attention to where her original garments come from, their design and cut, the quality and history of the piece.

Still, a lot of her process is improvised and organic.

"Nothing ever goes wrong. You just take a look at it and you learn a whole lot by staying with that and making it work. Because it will work ... Fibres are very friendly that way."

Catherine Mick's retrospective exhibition is on display at the Coast Collective Gallery & Art Centre in Colwood, B.C., southwest of Victoria, until July 28, 2019.

Listen to Catherine Mick's interview with host Robyn Burns on All Points West: