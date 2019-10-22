Liberals hoping for first win in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo since 1974

The Liberals are hoping a star candidate in a key B.C. Interior riding can help them oust the Conservatives, which have held Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo since 1974.

Terry Lake, a former provincial cabinet minister and MLA for the riding from 2009 to 2017 is hoping to wrest the riding from Conservative Cathy McLeod, who has held it since 2008.

It could add a critical seat to what is projected to be a Liberal minority government.

We all got some rays and some nice honks for our burma shave in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kamloops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChooseForward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChooseForward</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Ok9QCCWrV">pic.twitter.com/5Ok9QCCWrV</a> —@TerryLake19

In 2015, it was a relatively close three-way race with the Conservatives taking 35 per cent of the vote and NDP and Liberals taking about 30 per cent apiece.

If the Liberals can attract that NDP vote, they could leapfrog the Conservatives into first place.

They say the burma shave is an ancient ineffective campaign technique. However, we could not resist at least one on E Day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn43</a> <a href="https://t.co/SBEn4236nb">pic.twitter.com/SBEn4236nb</a> —@Cathy_McLeod

The Liberals are hoping to offset projected losses on the coast with gains in the B.C. Interior, where the pipeline issue plays differently than it does in the rest of the province.

Its construction will create jobs in the Interior and the natural resource sector plays a bigger role in the local economy there — factors that could help Lake win the seat.

Another tight Interior riding

The Liberals are also hoping to repeat their their upset victory in Kelowna–Lake Country. In 2015, Stephen Fuhr quadrupled the Liberals' vote share from 2011, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

It's go time 🇨🇦. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChooseForward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChooseForward</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LPCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LPCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/liberal_party?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@liberal_party</a> <a href="https://t.co/20dMMUQJMQ">pic.twitter.com/20dMMUQJMQ</a> —@FuhrMP

That victory marked the first time the Liberals had won in Kelowna since 1968 — the last time the Liberals were mounting their first campaign under then leader Pierre Trudeau.

The Conservatives are running Tracy Gray against Fuhr, a wine store owner.